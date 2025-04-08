Luka Doncic Injury: Likely to play vs. OKC

Doncic (groin) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup in Oklahoma City, but now that has been changed to probable, which changes the dynamic for this game against the top-seeded Thunder. The superstar guard is averaging 27.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.