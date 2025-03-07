Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Likely to suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:30pm

Doncic (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The Lakers continue to include Doncic on the injury report due to a right knee contusion that he presumably picked up before exiting to the locker room in Sunday's win over the Clippers. However, the superstar point guard hasn't missed a game since the club's win over Denver on Feb. 22, and he is expected to face the Celtics on Saturday. Doncic has averaged 26.0 points, 9.1 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers and 2.3 steals across 36.5 minutes per game in eight outings following the All-Star break.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now