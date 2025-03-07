Luka Doncic Injury: Likely to suit up Saturday

Doncic (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The Lakers continue to include Doncic on the injury report due to a right knee contusion that he presumably picked up before exiting to the locker room in Sunday's win over the Clippers. However, the superstar point guard hasn't missed a game since the club's win over Denver on Feb. 22, and he is expected to face the Celtics on Saturday. Doncic has averaged 26.0 points, 9.1 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers and 2.3 steals across 36.5 minutes per game in eight outings following the All-Star break.