Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Probable against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Doncic (injury management) has been for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Doncic will likely play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets after sitting out in Thursday's win on the road in Portland. The superstar is still getting back into game shape as he adjusts to his new team but he should give the Lakers a big boost offensively Saturday in Denver.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
