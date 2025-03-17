Luka Doncic Injury: Probable for Monday

Doncic (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After dropping 45 points in Milwaukee on Thursday, Doncic sat out the second half of a back-to-back set in Denver on Friday. He returned to action Sunday, posting 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 40 minutes during a 107-96 win over Phoenix, and will likely suit up again Monday night. Since the All-Star break (11 games), Doncic has averaged 29.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.2 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.