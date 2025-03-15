Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Doncic (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Doncic didn't play against the Nuggets in the second leg of a back-to-back set while managing a calf injury, but the probable tag suggests the star floor general should return to action Sunday. Doncic has been playing at a high level in recent games and is averaging a robust line of 32.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in six contests since the beginning of March.

