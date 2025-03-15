Luka Doncic Injury: Probable for Sunday

Doncic (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Doncic didn't play against the Nuggets in the second leg of a back-to-back set while managing a calf injury, but the probable tag suggests the star floor general should return to action Sunday. Doncic has been playing at a high level in recent games and is averaging a robust line of 32.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in six contests since the beginning of March.