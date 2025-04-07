Luka Doncic Injury: Questionable with groin strain

Doncic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a groin strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Lakers, so the team could choose give Doncic the night off on one half or the other. With Austin Reaves (ankle) questionable and LeBron James iffy to play with a groin strain of his own, the Lakers could be severely undermanned against Oklahoma City. Doncic has averaged 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes over his last 10 games.