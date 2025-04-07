Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Questionable with groin strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 3:11pm

Doncic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a groin strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Lakers, so the team could choose give Doncic the night off on one half or the other. With Austin Reaves (ankle) questionable and LeBron James iffy to play with a groin strain of his own, the Lakers could be severely undermanned against Oklahoma City. Doncic has averaged 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes over his last 10 games.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now