Luka Doncic Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Doncic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Doncic has been upgraded from questionable to probable and is on track to suit up for a second straight game after missing more than a month due to a calf injury. On Monday, he posted 14 points (5-14 FG), five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during his Lakers debut. Doncic's workload should continue to grow as he puts the calf issue behind him.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
