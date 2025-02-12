Luka Doncic Injury: Upgraded to probable
Doncic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Doncic has been upgraded from questionable to probable and is on track to suit up for a second straight game after missing more than a month due to a calf injury. On Monday, he posted 14 points (5-14 FG), five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during his Lakers debut. Doncic's workload should continue to grow as he puts the calf issue behind him.
