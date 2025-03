Doncic (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Doncic is trending toward playing after being deemed questionable due to a lingering calf injury. Over his last four appearances, the star guard is averaging 25.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest.