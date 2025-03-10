Luka Doncic Injury: Upgraded to probable Monday
Doncic (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Nets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Doncic has been upgraded from questionable to probable ahead of Monday's tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, though he'll likely go through pregame warmups before the Lakers make a final decision on his status. The superstar has appeared in nine outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 26.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 2.1 steals across 35.7 minutes per contest.
