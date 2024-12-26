Luka Doncic Injury: Will be re-evaluated in one month

Doncic will be re-evaluated in a month after sustaining a left calf strain on Christmas Day against the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This is one of the worst-case scenarios for the Mavericks, as this is not the first time Doncic has had issues in his left calf. The star guard recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes before leaving Wednesday's game, and the Mavericks are expected to be extremely cautious with Doncic's recovery process. Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy are candidates for increased roles in the backcourt as long as Doncic remains sidelined.