Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Won't play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Doncic is out for Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to left calf management and a right ankle sprain, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Doncic will miss the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back Friday due to calf and ankle injuries. With Gabe Vincent (knee) also doubtful, Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin are candidates to receive increased playing time. Doncic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Phoenix.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now