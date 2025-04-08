Luka Doncic News: Available to play Tuesday

Doncic (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic, who was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest, has been upgraded from probable to available for the front end of the club's back-to-back set. The superstar has appeared in nine straight games, averaging 28.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 37.0 minutes per contest. Doncic has averaged 3.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc in that nine-game span.