Luka Doncic News: Available Wednesday

Doncic (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury, but that won't keep him off the floor Wednesday against the visiting Nuggets. The superstar point guard has been averaging 26.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game since joining the Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline.