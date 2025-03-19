Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Doncic (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury, but that won't keep him off the floor Wednesday against the visiting Nuggets. The superstar point guard has been averaging 26.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game since joining the Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now