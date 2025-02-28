Luka Doncic News: Double-doubles in win

Doncic accumulated 21 points (6-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 win over the Timberwolves.

Doncic recorded his 14th outing with a double-double or better Thursday, though he delivered a lackluster performance from beyond the arc once again. The superstar has struggled with efficiency since joining the Lakers, shooting 36.5 percent from the floor and 22.4 percent from downtown in his last six outings. In that six-game span, Doncic has averaged 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 30.3 minutes per contest.