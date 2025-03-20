Luka Doncic News: Drops 21 points in first quarter
Doncic supplied 31 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 victory over the Nuggets.
The Lakers scored 46 points in the first quarter behind a red-hot 21-point start from Doncic, who led the team in points and rebounds. Doncic did al of his damage in three quarters, as he got some much-deserved rest in the final stanza. The All-Star missed a game last Friday but has been on a torrid run since, averaging 28.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the past three games.
