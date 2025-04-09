Luka Doncic News: Drops 45 points in return to Dallas

Doncic posted 45 points (16-28 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 win over the Mavericks.

Doncic matched a season-high scoring output in his return to Dallas, doing most of his damage in the first half with 31 points. Over his last 15 appearances, the superstar guard has averaged 30.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.0 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes. Doncic has reached the 20-point marker in 14 of these 15 outings.