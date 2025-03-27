Luka Doncic News: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Doncic provided 25 points (8-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-117 loss to the Bulls.

Doncic flirted with what would've been his second triple-double of the month Thursday, leading the Lakers in rebounding. The superstar guard has settled into his new surroundings in Los Angeles quite well, as Doncic is averaging 30.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 4.7 three-pointers in 36.9 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from deep over 13 games this month.