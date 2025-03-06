Luka Doncic News: Good to go Thursday

Doncic (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic will shake off a probable tag due to a right knee contusion Thursday. The superstar point guard has appeared in six of the club's last seven outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 27.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 2.2 steals across 34.7 minutes per contest. Doncic has recorded 41.9/33.9/74.6 shooting splits in that six-game span.