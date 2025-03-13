Luka Doncic News: Good to go vs. Milwaukee

Doncic (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic tweaked the ankle during Monday's loss to the Nets. However, the superstar will shake off a questionable tag due to right ankle soreness Thursday. Doncic has made nine consecutive appearances for the Lakers, averaging 27.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 3.6 three-pointers and 2.2 steals across 36.6 minutes per contest.