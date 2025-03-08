Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic News: Leads team with 34 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 11:05pm

Doncic accumulated 34 points (11-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Celtics.

Doncic played through his injured right knee and logged 37 minutes, leading the team with a well-rounded performance. Doncic's perimeter game has been excellent over the past week, with 15 three-pointers over the past three games. LeBron James is dealing with a groin issue and joins an already-crowded injury report for the Lakers, so Doncic will be called upon to be the primary offensive catalyst for the team if James needs to miss time.

