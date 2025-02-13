Luka Doncic News: Looks rusty in Wednesday's loss

Doncic finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Jazz.

The 25-year-old has played his first two games with the Lakers under a minutes restriction as he works his way back from a calf injury that had kept him sidelined since Christmas. Doncic still looked rusty Wednesday, committing five fouls and five turnovers, but his performance from three-point range was encouraging. As long as he avoids aggravating his calf, Doncic should see his workload and production grow quickly as he gets his legs back under him.