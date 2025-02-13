Luka Doncic News: Looks rusty in Wednesday's loss
Doncic finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Jazz.
The 25-year-old has played his first two games with the Lakers under a minutes restriction as he works his way back from a calf injury that had kept him sidelined since Christmas. Doncic still looked rusty Wednesday, committing five fouls and five turnovers, but his performance from three-point range was encouraging. As long as he avoids aggravating his calf, Doncic should see his workload and production grow quickly as he gets his legs back under him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now