Luka Doncic News: Nears triple-double in win

Doncic closed with 29 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 134-127 victory over the Grizzlies.

Doncic flirted with a triple-double once again Saturday, leading the Lakers in rebounds and assists in the win. The superstar also finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Austin Reaves (31 points), and Doncic has recorded at least 25 points in six consecutive appearances. Additionally, the 26-year-old logged multiple swipes for the 24th time over 43 regular-season outings. He's on pace to average a career-high 1.9 steals per game.