Doncic (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic went from being questionable to probable, and now he's been given the green light to play and handle his regular workload. He's averaging 24.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game since the All-Star break.