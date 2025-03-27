Luka Doncic News: Pours in 34 in Indiana

Doncic closed with 34 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 win over the Pacers.

The 26-year-old topped 30 points for the fourth straight appearance while leading all scorers on the night. Doncic has found his groove as a Laker -- over 12 appearances in March, he's averaging 31.4 points, 8.6 assists, 8.5 boards, 4.8 threes and 1.7 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.