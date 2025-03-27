Luka Doncic News: Pours in 34 in Indiana
Doncic closed with 34 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 win over the Pacers.
The 26-year-old topped 30 points for the fourth straight appearance while leading all scorers on the night. Doncic has found his groove as a Laker -- over 12 appearances in March, he's averaging 31.4 points, 8.6 assists, 8.5 boards, 4.8 threes and 1.7 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now