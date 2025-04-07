Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Pours in game-high 30 on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Doncic finished Sunday's 126-99 win over the Thunder with 30 points (11-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

The 26-year-old superstar led all scorers on the night as the Lakers close in on securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Doncic last missed a game March 20 due to a sore ankle; since then, he's averaging 28.7 points, 7.4 boards, 7.2 assists, 3.8 threes and 1.0 steals.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now