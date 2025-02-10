Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic News: Will make Lakers debut Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Coach JJ Redick said that Doncic (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz and will operate under a minutes restriction, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Doncic, who last played on Christmas Day due to a left calf strain, will return to game action and make his Lakers debut Monday. Redick relayed that the Lakers will ease the superstar back, and he shouldn't be expected to play heavy minutes, per Wolke. Doncic appeared in 22 games for Dallas before the trade, during which he averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 3.4 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across 35.7 minutes per game.

