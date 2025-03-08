Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Will play against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Doncic (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.comreports.

Doncic has been nursing a bruised right knee, but that won't keep him off the floor against the Celtics on Saturday. The versatile superstar is averaging 23.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game, shooting 40 percent from the floor and 30.5 percent from deep in 10 games played with the Lakers.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now