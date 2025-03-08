Luka Doncic News: Will play against Boston

Doncic (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.comreports.

Doncic has been nursing a bruised right knee, but that won't keep him off the floor against the Celtics on Saturday. The versatile superstar is averaging 23.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game, shooting 40 percent from the floor and 30.5 percent from deep in 10 games played with the Lakers.