Doncic (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

As expected, Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after taking a seat against Denver on Friday, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Over his last 10 appearances, Doncic has averaged 29.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.2 steals in 36.5 minutes per game.