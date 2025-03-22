Luka Doncic News: Will play vs. Chicago

Doncic (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After sitting out Thursday's loss to the Bucks due to an ankle injury, Doncic will be back on the floor Saturday. The superstar guard is averaging 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game, shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from deep in the 16 games he's played since being traded to the Lakers.