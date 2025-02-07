Mark Williams Injury: Iffy to make LAL debut Saturday

Williams (trade pending) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Williams was dealt to the Lakers ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in a deal involving Los Angeles sending Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish to the Hornets. However, the 22-year-old big man might not make his debut with his new team Saturday against the Pacers with the trade still pending. If he isn't cleared, Los Angeles will likely start Jaxson Hayes at the center position.