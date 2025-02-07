Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Iffy to make LAL debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Williams (trade pending) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Williams was dealt to the Lakers ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in a deal involving Los Angeles sending Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish to the Hornets. However, the 22-year-old big man might not make his debut with his new team Saturday against the Pacers with the trade still pending. If he isn't cleared, Los Angeles will likely start Jaxson Hayes at the center position.

Mark Williams
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now