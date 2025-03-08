Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Williams will miss a second consecutive game for Charlotte while managing his left foot injury. Charlotte will be thin in the frontcourt, with Jusuf Nurkic (neck) likely not playing in this game either. Moussa Diabate, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun will likely see a boost in minutes Saturday against Brooklyn.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now