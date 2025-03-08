Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Williams will miss a second consecutive game for Charlotte while managing his left foot injury. Charlotte will be thin in the frontcourt, with Jusuf Nurkic (neck) likely not playing in this game either. Moussa Diabate, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun will likely see a boost in minutes Saturday against Brooklyn.

