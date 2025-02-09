Fantasy Basketball
Max Christie Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Christie is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right shoulder strain.

Christie has been impressive since joining Dallas, averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.7 minutes per game over three contests, but he now finds himself dealing with a shoulder injury. If he is unable to go, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy could see expanded roles.

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
