NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
We have eight games available for Wednesday, and FanDuel's featured slate will have all of them available for DFS action. First tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and I've got you covered with my best recommendations of the evening.
SLATE OVERVIEW
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
INJURIES
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.
DEN Nikola Jokic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
DEN Aaron Gordon (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
Although Jokic could conceivably play Wednesday evening, the tag is of some concern. DeAndre Jordan ($3,700) would likely step up if Jokic is out.
BOS Jayson Tatum (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
BOS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - DOUBTFUL
BOS Jaylen Brown (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
Although Derrick White ($7,000) and Payton Pritchard ($5,500) hold injury tags, they are expected to play and should see increased production if the other designations hold.
SAC Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) - OUT
SAC Malik Monk (toe) - OUT
Jonas Valanciunas ($6,900) will continue to start for the Kings. With Monk out, we will likely see more from Keon Ellis ($4,800).
MEM Jaren Jackson (ankle) - OUT
MEM Ja Morant (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
MEM Santi Aldama (calf) - QUESTIONABLE
MEM Scotty Pippen (toe) - QUESTIONABLE
Losing Jackson is a huge blow for the Grizzlies. Zach Edey ($5,500) is expected to see more production in his absence. Morant could play tonight, but Luke Kennard ($5,100) would be his pivot if he misses.
CLE Evan Mobley (rest) - OUT
Jarrett Allen ($7,300) is the obvious spend-up pivot here, but De'Andre Hunter ($5,700) will also benefit from this absence.
LAC Kawhi Leonard (rest) -OUT
LAC Norman Powell (hamstring) - OUT
Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,000) will be in line for more production.
WAS Jordan Poole (elbow) - OUT
Bub Carrington ($5,500) will likely draw the start for Poole in a game that could be winnable against the short-handed Jazz.
UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) -OUT
UTA Walker Kessler (rest) - OUT
UTA John Collins (back) - OUT
UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT
UTA Collin Sexton (ankle) - OUT
The injury woes for Utah continue. Keyonte George ($6,500), Brice Sensabaugh ($4,300) and Kyle Filipowski ($5,900) will be viable options in this scenario.
DAL Kyrie Irving - OUT FOR SEASON
DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - OUT
DAL Dereck Lively (ankle) - OUT
DAL Daniel Gafford (knee) - OUT
With Irving gone, the Mavs are without an elite scoring threat. Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,600) must step up to give the team a fighting chance. Dinwiddie will earn a lot of exposure from me tonight.
MIA Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - OUT
MIA Jaime Jaquez (ankle) - OUT
Alec Burks ($4,200) and Kevin Love ($3,700) are budget pivots for Miami tonight.
DET Tobias Harris (personal) - OUT
Ausar Thompson ($6,700) should be a safe pivot if Harris remains out.
ELITE PLAYERS
Although we have five players above the $10k threshold, injury tags for Jokic and Tatum leave only three viable players at this level. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) has the best matchup, and I will likely give him exposure in several builds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ($11,600) matchup against Memphis isn't bad either, but we have more usable guards than power forwards on the slate tonight.
We only have five players in the $9k range, and I think a Damian Lillard ($9,100)/Giannis stack is an excellent way to go tonight. Desmond Bane ($8,200) is my favorite play at the $8k level, followed by Chet Holmgren ($8,000) if he's healthy.
Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($9,300) vs. DET, Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,300) @ MEM
EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS
Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,800) vs. DET
Only a substantial salary increase or a bad matchup will take Zubac off my list, and neither of those boxes are checked tonight. I've used him as my center frequently over the past month with great success.
Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,600) @ DEN
The Kings could get lucky and avoid a duel with Nikola Jokic, but the loss of Sabonis will continue to hamper the Kings. I am a fan of most first-unit talent for Sacramento, but I'll mention LaVine as a top target given Monk's potential absence. Everyone needs to pitch in to account for Sabonis, so don't discount other Sacramento talent just because I didn't mention them outright.
Michael Porter, DEN ($6,900) vs. SAC
You can probably roster Porter safely against the Kings, but I would elevate him to a must-start if Jokic misses the game. A Jokic absence would create more opportunities for Porter, who is working his way back into form after a shooting slump.
Julius Randle, MIN ($6,800) @ CHA
We'll need to check on Randle's status due to the back-to-back, but he made it back to the floor earlier in the week and is nearing his usual production. If he plays, I'll take the salary increase while it's still available and Rudy Gobert is still out.
Max Christie, DAL ($5,800) @ MIL
Although I believe Dinwiddie will get the biggest boost, Dallas will need production from multiple sources. Christie will be utilized more, and he's already shown a good response to the increased playing time, A potential move to the first unit will help his outlook tonight.
Scour the injury sections for the best salary savers. Additional bargains to stay under the salary cap include:
C Kai Jones, DAL ($4,900) @ MIL
PG Isaiah Collier, UTA ($5,900) @ WAS
PG/SG Cason Wallace, OKC ($4,900) @ MEM