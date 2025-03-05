NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have eight games available for Wednesday, and FanDuel's featured slate will have all of them available for DFS action. First tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and I've got you covered with my best recommendations of the evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DEN Nikola Jokic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Aaron Gordon (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Jokic could conceivably play Wednesday evening, the tag is of some concern. DeAndre Jordan ($3,700) would likely step up if Jokic is out.

BOS Jayson Tatum (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - DOUBTFUL

BOS Jaylen Brown (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Derrick White ($7,000) and Payton Pritchard ($5,500) hold injury tags, they are expected to play and should see increased production if the other designations hold.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) - OUT

SAC Malik Monk (toe) - OUT

Jonas Valanciunas ($6,900) will continue to start for the Kings. With Monk out, we will likely see more from Keon Ellis ($4,800).

MEM Jaren Jackson (ankle) - OUT

MEM Ja Morant (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Santi Aldama (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Scotty Pippen (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

Losing Jackson is a huge blow for the Grizzlies. Zach Edey ($5,500) is expected to see more production in his absence. Morant could play tonight, but Luke Kennard ($5,100) would be his pivot if he misses.

CLE Evan Mobley (rest) - OUT

Jarrett Allen ($7,300) is the obvious spend-up pivot here, but De'Andre Hunter ($5,700) will also benefit from this absence.

LAC Kawhi Leonard (rest) -OUT

LAC Norman Powell (hamstring) - OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,000) will be in line for more production.

WAS Jordan Poole (elbow) - OUT

Bub Carrington ($5,500) will likely draw the start for Poole in a game that could be winnable against the short-handed Jazz.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) -OUT

UTA Walker Kessler (rest) - OUT

UTA John Collins (back) - OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

UTA Collin Sexton (ankle) - OUT

The injury woes for Utah continue. Keyonte George ($6,500), Brice Sensabaugh ($4,300) and Kyle Filipowski ($5,900) will be viable options in this scenario.

DAL Kyrie Irving - OUT FOR SEASON

DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - OUT

DAL Dereck Lively (ankle) - OUT

DAL Daniel Gafford (knee) - OUT

With Irving gone, the Mavs are without an elite scoring threat. Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,600) must step up to give the team a fighting chance. Dinwiddie will earn a lot of exposure from me tonight.

MIA Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - OUT

MIA Jaime Jaquez (ankle) - OUT

Alec Burks ($4,200) and Kevin Love ($3,700) are budget pivots for Miami tonight.

DET Tobias Harris (personal) - OUT

Ausar Thompson ($6,700) should be a safe pivot if Harris remains out.

ELITE PLAYERS

Although we have five players above the $10k threshold, injury tags for Jokic and Tatum leave only three viable players at this level. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) has the best matchup, and I will likely give him exposure in several builds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ($11,600) matchup against Memphis isn't bad either, but we have more usable guards than power forwards on the slate tonight.

We only have five players in the $9k range, and I think a Damian Lillard ($9,100)/Giannis stack is an excellent way to go tonight. Desmond Bane ($8,200) is my favorite play at the $8k level, followed by Chet Holmgren ($8,000) if he's healthy.

Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($9,300) vs. DET, Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,300) @ MEM

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,800) vs. DET

Only a substantial salary increase or a bad matchup will take Zubac off my list, and neither of those boxes are checked tonight. I've used him as my center frequently over the past month with great success.

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,600) @ DEN

The Kings could get lucky and avoid a duel with Nikola Jokic, but the loss of Sabonis will continue to hamper the Kings. I am a fan of most first-unit talent for Sacramento, but I'll mention LaVine as a top target given Monk's potential absence. Everyone needs to pitch in to account for Sabonis, so don't discount other Sacramento talent just because I didn't mention them outright.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,900) vs. SAC

You can probably roster Porter safely against the Kings, but I would elevate him to a must-start if Jokic misses the game. A Jokic absence would create more opportunities for Porter, who is working his way back into form after a shooting slump.

Julius Randle, MIN ($6,800) @ CHA

We'll need to check on Randle's status due to the back-to-back, but he made it back to the floor earlier in the week and is nearing his usual production. If he plays, I'll take the salary increase while it's still available and Rudy Gobert is still out.

Max Christie, DAL ($5,800) @ MIL

Although I believe Dinwiddie will get the biggest boost, Dallas will need production from multiple sources. Christie will be utilized more, and he's already shown a good response to the increased playing time, A potential move to the first unit will help his outlook tonight.

Scour the injury sections for the best salary savers. Additional bargains to stay under the salary cap include:

C Kai Jones, DAL ($4,900) @ MIL

PG Isaiah Collier, UTA ($5,900) @ WAS

PG/SG Cason Wallace, OKC ($4,900) @ MEM



