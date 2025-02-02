Max Christie Injury: Won't debut Sunday

Christie (not injury related) won't be available for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

The third-year wing was traded to the Mavericks along with Anthony Davis (abdomen) as part of the deal that sent Luka Doncic (calf) to Los Angeles, but Christie didn't join the team in time to make his debut in Cleveland. The 21-year-old could be ready to play in the Mavericks' next game Tuesday in Philadelphia, but it's unclear how sizable of a role he'll take on with his new team. Christie had been starting for the Lakers, but he'll face competition from the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes for a spot on the top unit as well as playing time in Dallas. Over his last 23 starts for Los Angeles, Christie averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.7 minutes per contest while shooting 40 percent from downtown.