Max Strus Injury: Won't play Sunday
Strus is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to right knee injury management.
Strus is one of several regulars who will miss Sunday's regular-season finale for the Cavaliers, who have already locked up the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Strus, a sharpshooter who stretches the floor for the Cavs on offense, should be good to go for the start of the playoffs on April 19. He finishes the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 38.6 percent from deep in his 50 appearances (37 starts).
