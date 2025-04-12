Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Strus headshot

Max Strus Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Strus is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to right knee injury management.

Strus is one of several regulars who will miss Sunday's regular-season finale for the Cavaliers, who have already locked up the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Strus, a sharpshooter who stretches the floor for the Cavs on offense, should be good to go for the start of the playoffs on April 19. He finishes the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 38.6 percent from deep in his 50 appearances (37 starts).

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now