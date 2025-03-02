Miles Bridges Injury: Under the weather

Bridges (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Bridges appears to be under the weather, and while the NBA injury report has him listed as probable, the Hornets have his status as questionable. Tidjane Salaun and DaQuan Jeffries would stand to see a significant increase in playing time should Bridges not be cleared to play Monday. Bridges has averaged 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 32.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.