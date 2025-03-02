Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 2:59pm

Bridges (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Bridges appears to be under the weather, and while the NBA injury report has him listed as probable, the Hornets have his status as questionable. Tidjane Salaun and DaQuan Jeffries would stand to see a significant increase in playing time should Bridges not be cleared to play Monday. Bridges has averaged 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 32.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
