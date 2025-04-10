Miles McBride News: Displays two-way play in start

McBride racked up 12 points (5-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 loss to the Pistons.

McBride got the starting nod Thursday, stepping up on both ends of the floor for New York. McBride led all players in steals while finishing second on the team in assists and as one of five Knicks with a double-digit point total. McBride matched a season high in steals, a mark he has recorded on three other occasions. He has recorded at least 10 points and five dimes in eight outings.