Mitchell Robinson Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers,Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The Knicks will have to wait a little longer to bolster their frontcourt with the return of Robinson, as he won't be on the floor for New York on Wednesday against Philadelphia. The veteran big man has yet to play a game this season and his next chance to return will be Friday against the Grizzlies in Memphis.