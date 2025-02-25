Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers,Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The Knicks will have to wait a little longer to bolster their frontcourt with the return of Robinson, as he won't be on the floor for New York on Wednesday against Philadelphia. The veteran big man has yet to play a game this season and his next chance to return will be Friday against the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now