Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Robinson (ankle) isn't listed on New York's injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Robinson will return to action after sitting out the last two games, including the first half of New York's current back-to-back set. Over his last 10 appearances (one start), the big man has averaged 5.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now