Mo Bamba News: Double-double in G League

Bamba tallied 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 136-115 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Bamba has logged a double-double in all three G League games that he has played with the Squadron. Over that span, he has averaged 20.0 points on 53.3 percent shooting, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 30.8 minutes per game.