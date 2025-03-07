Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:14am

Bamba tallied 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 136-115 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Bamba has logged a double-double in all three G League games that he has played with the Squadron. Over that span, he has averaged 20.0 points on 53.3 percent shooting, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 30.8 minutes per game.

Mo Bamba
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now