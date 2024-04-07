NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at BOS: Trail Blazers on two-game win streak; Celtics on four-game win streak

CHI at ORL: Bulls 17-20 on road; Magic 27-12 at home

NOP at PHX: Pelicans on four-game slide; Suns on three-game win streak

WAS at TOR: Wizards on two-game slide; Raptors 1-9 in last 10 games

OKC at CHA: Thunder on three-game slide; Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games.

NYK at MIL: Knicks 20-18 on road; bucks on three-game slide

PHI at SAS: 76ers on four-game win streak; Spurs 5-5 in last 10 games

SAC at BKN: Kings on two-game slide; Nets on two-game win streak

UTA at GSW: Jazz on 11-game slide; Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): OUT

Jabari Walker, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Dalano Banton remain up for bigger roles.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (hand), Jayson Tatum (knee): OUT

Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard could be in line for significant roles.

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle), Coby White (ankle): Questionable

Javonte Green and Torrey Craig may end up seeing more minutes.

ORL - Caleb Houstan (ankle): Questionable

NOP - Zion Williamson (finger) Naji Marshall (shoulder), Jose Alvarado (oblique): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (knee): OUT

Naji Marshall, Dyson Daniels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl remain in line for a boost.

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe): Questionable; Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Marvin Bagley (knee), Tyus Jones (back), Landry Shamet (calf): OUT

Tristan Vukcevic, Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Justin Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.

TOR - Gary Trent (illness), Bruce Brown (knee): Questionable; Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Gradey Dick, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Jalen McDaniels should continue to see bigger roles.

OKC - Jalen Williams (ankle), Gordon Hayward (leg): Questionable; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps): OUT

Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort are up for a boost.

CHA - Nick Richards (foot): Questionable

Davis Bertans should get more action.

NYK - Bojan Bogdanovic (hand): Questionable

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Patrick Beverley (ankle): Questionable

Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green may have to step up.

PHI - Mo Bamba (illness), Tobias Harris (knee): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee): Doubtful; De'Anthony Melton (back), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and Buddy Hield must pick up the slack.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (foot): Probable; Dominick Barlow (knee), Cedi Osman (ankle): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (knee): OUT

Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell must step up.

BKN - Dennis Smith (hip): Probable; Nic Claxton (ankle), Dennis Schroder (achilles): Questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (knee), Cameron Johnson (toe): OUT

Noah Clowney and Trendon Watford are in line for a boost.

UTA - Kris Dunn (foot): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (back), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (nose), Lauri Markkanen (shoulder): OUT

Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh and Omer Yurtseven are expected to start. Darius Bazley and Talen Horton-Tucker could also step up.

GSW - Gary Payton (ankle): Probable; Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable; Dario Saric (knee), Stephen Curry (rest): OUT

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody and Gary Payton are in line for more minutes. Chris Paul will start in place of Curry.

Elite Players

Guards

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($8,600) vs. Wizards

Quickley came up huge with 60.8 DK points on 25 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in the last outing, and he is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals over three games since returning from a six-game absence. He faces a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Wizards, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Cam Thomas, Nets ($7,600) vs. Kings

Thomas continues to fill it up, pouring in 32 points in the last game and averaging 27.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He is up for a good chance to thrive against the Kings, who give up the league's second-highest three-point shooting percentage per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,000) vs. Pelicans

Durant continues to dominate all facets of the game, averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 59.8. He was relatively quiet with 37.3 DK points in the last game against the Pelicans, but he could be up for a more advantageous matchup as they are dealing with a few injuries in the frontcourt.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) vs. Bulls

Banchero turned in 59 DK points in the last game as he continues to lead the way for his squad, averaging 21.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 blocks across the last 10 games. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Bulls, who are undersized at the power forward position. He also finished with 43.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Bulls.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtic ($7,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Porzingis finished with 63 DK points in the game-before last and is averaging 20.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 blocks over six games since his previous absence. He may have to step into a lead scoring role as both the Celtics' leading scorers are listed as questionable for action. He also should find room to excel against the Blazers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,100) vs. 76ers

Wembanyama is up for a favorable matchup against the 76ers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He is averaging 26.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.2 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 83 DK points, and he should shine against an opponent that is facing the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

Mid-Range Money

Chris Paul, Warriors ($5,200) vs Jazz

Paul produced 36.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games. He is up for an increased role, as he is expected to start in place of Curry. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are shorthanded, and who give up the league's most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($5,000) vs. Jazz

Podziemski is averaging 7.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over seven consecutive games off the bench, including a high of 31.3 DK points. He must be ready for extra responsibility as his team deals with injury trouble, and he has a good opportunity to stand out against the shorthanded Jazz and their struggling defense.

Kelly Olynyk, Raptors ($6,900) vs. Wizards

Olynyk is averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to flourish against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Royce O'Neale, Suns ($3,800) vs. Pelicans

O'Neale was quiet in the last game but is averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 outings, including four with more than 20 DK points. He is up for a tough matchup against the Pelicans, but he can pad his stats on the offensive glass, where they give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game.

Noah Clowney, Nets ($3,700) vs. Kings

Clowney is picking up momentum, going over 30 DK points in each of the last two games and averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over the last four games. He is likely to continue to see extended playing time as the Nets are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

