NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at BKN: Pistons on three-game slide; Nets 4-6 in last 10 games

PHI at MEM: 76ers on three-game win streak; Grizzlies on three-game win streak

ATL at DEN: Hawks 15-23 on road; Nuggets 31-8 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (knee), Simone Fontecchio (toe), Evan Fournier (knee): OUT

Marcus Sasser, Troy Brown, Chimezie Metu and Tosan Evbuomwan are in line for more playing time.

BKN - Cameron Johnson (toe): Doubtful; Dennis Smith (hip): OUT

PHI - Nicolas Batum (foot), Tyrese Maxey (hip), Mo Bamba (illness), Joel Embiid (knee), Tobias Harris (knee): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and Buddy Hield must pick up the slack.

MEM - Luke Kennard (knee): Questionable; Jake LaRavis (ankle), Lamar Stevens (groin); Doubtful; John Konchar (heel), Santi Aldama (foot), Vince Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson should continue to handle greater roles. Jake LaRavis, Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens are also up for more action.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter continue to see more playing time.

DEN - Nikola Jokic (hip): Probable; Jamal Murray (knee), Reggie Jackson (illness), Aaron Gordon (foot): Questionable

Christian Braun and Peyton Watson may get more minutes off the bench.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,700) at Nuggets

Murray is coming off a quieter outing, but he is averaging 24.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games, including five with over 50 DK points and a high of 70.8. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets, but he could be up for a break as they are dealing with a couple of injuries in the backcourt.

Cam Thomas, Nets ($7,800) vs. Pistons

Thomas is averaging 29.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 55 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to pad his stats against the Pistons, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($7,600) at Nuggets

Johnson has a high of 76 DK points and is averaging 15.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals over three games since returning from a six-game absence. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets' frontcourt, but he must continue to take on a prominent scoring role for his shorthanded squad. He may also find an advantage if Aaron Gordon is sidelined.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,100) vs. Hawks

Jokic topped 70 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 31.2 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.5 steals over six outings since his last missed game. He should continue to come up dominant in a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers and the league's seventh-most points in the paint per game.

Mid-Range Money

Dennis Schroder, Nets ($6,500) vs. Pistons

Schroder is averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points and a high of 48.3. He should keep up the strong play against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards, and who remain without their starting point guard. Schroder also finished with 45.3 DK points in the Nets' last meeting with the Pistons.

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($6,800) vs. Hawks

Porter continues to provide steady production, averaging 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He should find room to make his mark against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,100) vs. Pistons

Bridges is averaging 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 30 DK points and a high of 44.8. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are shorthanded at the wing, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, 76ers ($4,900) at Grizzlies

Lowry turned in 25.5 DK points in the last game and topped twice within the previous three outings, while averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists over that four-game span. He is likely to keep rolling against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,600) vs. Hawks

Caldwell-Pope continues to contribute across the stat sheet, averaging 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 36.6 DK points. He has a great chance to get his shot off against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Nets ($4,400) vs. Pistons

Finney-Smith is averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over six consecutive starts since returning to the starting lineup, after a short absence. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Pistons, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Paul Reed, 76ers ($4,500) at Grizzlies

Reed continues to provide a strong presence off the bench, averaging 7.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 20 DK points and a high of 34.5. He is likely to prosper against the Grizzlies' shorthanded frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.