Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Double-doubles in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Bamba ended with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

In his first appearance with the Birmingham Squadron, Bamba made an immediate splash with a double-double while leading the team in boards. The 2018 first-rounder is working to find his way back into the NBA after being traded by the Clippers to the Jazz and subsequently getting waived earlier this season. In the meantime, Bamba should play a featured role at center in the G League.

