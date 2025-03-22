Fantasy Basketball
Mo Bamba News: Reaches free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Bamba became a free agent after his 10-day contract with the Pelicans expired Thursday.

Bamba appeared in four of the Pelicans' five games over the course of his 10-day deal, averaging 2.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes. New Orleans had the option of re-signing him to a second 10-day deal prior to Friday's 134-93 loss to the Timberwolves, but the organization seemingly intends to go in a different direction with the open roster spot.

