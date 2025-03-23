Moses Moody News: Fills stat sheet in loss Saturday

Moody accumulated 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Hawks.

Moody did a good job contributing across the board in this win, but perhaps most importantly, he bounced back from three single-digit scoring efforts and reached the 20-point mark just for the third time since the All-Star break. Moody is expected to experience an uptick in his usage rate while Stephen Curry (pelvis) remains sidelined, so he might have some short-term upside increase just in time for the fantasy playoffs.