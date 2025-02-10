Moses Moody News: Running with starters Monday

Moody is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are electing to deploy a smaller starting lineup Monday, with Moody making his sixth start of the season in place of Quinten Post. Over five games as a starter this season, Moody has averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.6 threes in 21.0 minutes while shooting a sizzling 59.1 percent from deep.