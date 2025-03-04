Obi Toppin News: Drops 13 points in win

Toppin supplied 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 victory over the Rockets.

Toppin reached double-digits for the first time in his past four games, helping the Pacers to a relatively comfortable victory. Indiana is largely healthy at the moment and playing arguably their best basketball of the season. This has resulted in Toppin playing no more than 17 minutes on most nights, limiting his on-court opportunities.