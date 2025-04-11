Obi Toppin News: Stuffs stat sheet off bench

Toppin racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 19 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Toppin might have been limited to only 19 minutes, but that was more than enough to stuff the stat sheet and make his presence felt on both ends of the court. The Pacers will rest most of their starters for Friday's game against the Magic, so Toppin should be among the players likely to receive a bump in usage.