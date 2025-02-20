Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 3:00pm

Anunoby (foot) is uncertain to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby injured his foot against the Lakers on Feb. 1, leaving the game early and has not appeared on the court since. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said the team is waiting on Anunoby's medical before making any decision, which will likely be closer to tipoff. If Anunoby can't go, expect Precious Achiuwa to start in his place.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now