OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Anunoby (foot) is uncertain to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby injured his foot against the Lakers on Feb. 1, leaving the game early and has not appeared on the court since. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said the team is waiting on Anunoby's medical before making any decision, which will likely be closer to tipoff. If Anunoby can't go, expect Precious Achiuwa to start in his place.