OG Anunoby News: Green light to return Friday

Anunoby (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anunoby has missed the Knicks' last six games due to a right foot injury that he suffered against the Lakers on Feb. 1. He was able to practice in full Wednesday, and the 27-year-old has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Friday. Anunoby's return will likely lead to Precious Achiuwa seeing his playing time diminish over the coming games. However, the latter will remain in New York's starting lineup Friday while Miles McBride goes to the bench.